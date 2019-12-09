Notre Dame Hockey drops fifth straight, fall to Boston College 6-1

Notre Dame Hockey lost its fifth straight game Sunday night, falling to Boston College 6-1.

The Irish got down early trailing 3-0 after the first period thanks to Eagle goals from Jack McBain, Logan Hutsko and David Cotton.

Notre Dame's lone goal came from Trevor Janicke late in the second period. It was Janicke's seventh goal this season.

Head Coach Jeff Jackson said he hopes this losing streak is the team "bottoming out" and that they will be able to turn things around.

"We're just not playing with that level of confidence that we need to play that we had earlier in the year," Jackson said. "It's really hard to describe you know. They're keeping a good attitude. They're staying positive. They're not doing what some teams do which is a positive sign. They're not pointing fingers or making excuses."

Notre Dame Hockey looks to get back in the win column when they welcome in Penn State next weekend.