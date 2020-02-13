Notre Dame hockey back in action this weekend

After a couple of weeks on the road and a bye week, Notre Dame hockey is back in action Friday night as they welcome in Minnesota for a two-game series.

The Irish have won two of their last three and picked up a point in the standings during a shootout at Penn State. The Golden Gophers have won five of their last six games.

Head coach Jeff Jackson says it was better to go into the bye week winning than losing.

"Playing a lot of competitions, small games you know get the guys' juices going and they have fun with it," Jackson said. "We still touch on our tactics just to keep it fresh especially coming off a bye week. We have to kind of re-emphasize the things that made us successful last week. I think the guys are in a good spot mentally. They know where they are as far as the big picture goes. All we can do is worry about Friday night and go out there and put our best effort forward. Have some success at home which is something that's we haven't had as much of from the first half of the year."

Notre Dame hosts Minnesota Friday night at 7 over at Compton.

