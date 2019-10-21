Notre Dame football prepares for Michigan

Notre Dame football is back in action after the bye week, and they've got a tough matchup on the road against a rival, no less.

With one rivalry win this season already in the bag -- the Irish having beaten USC -- after some time off, all eyes for the Irish move to taking down the Wolverines this weekend.

The rivalry dates all the way back to 1887 between the two.

“I think it's a game that our players are keenly aware of its great history and tradition over the years,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “A lot of these guys are recruited to Notre Dame as well. You know, you're only a couple hours away. It's one of our only two bus trips, maybe three, with Purdue that we take in our time here. So the proximity is certainly one that we're quite aware of as well.”

Michigan has the edge in series history, leading 24-18-1.

The two schools don't play every year, but the Irish are riding a two-game win streak in the rivalry.

Last year in the season opener, the Golden Domers came out on top 24-17.

Kelly says his players understand the significance of this historic rivalry.

“Clearly, the guys know Michigan,” Kelly said. “They know the history and tradition of it. They know it's a really good football team. Look, what gets their attention more than anything else, it's a really good football team. If it wasn't, we would be talking about other things.”

Last time the Irish were up at the Big House, they lost in 2013.

They'll look for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2005.

