Notre Dame Football played the Camping World Bowl for each other

Notre Dame Football finished out the season victorious on Saturday but it wasn't just about adding to the win column for the Irish it was about playing for their brothers.

Leading up to the Camping World Bowl, the main theme from the Irish was brotherhood.

It didn't matter what Bowl game they played in.

What mattered to them was they got one last chance to go out on the field together as a team.

“Football is a very trying sport,” defensive end Khalid Kareem said. “You have to really lean on your brothers and your coaches and just your circle because everyone's story is not the same. I struggled early. I just needed my brothers. They really pulled me through. Those are the relationships that I will literally not forget. That's the biggest thing to take away is just the friendships that I've made over my four years here.”

With a victory secured, there are a lot of unknowns, but for the Fighting Irish...they just wanted to soak it in together.

“Being so far away from home and in another country, you need a family that's going to have your back through the ups and downs,” wide receiver Chase Claypool. “These guys did that through every step of the way. If it wasn't' for them, I probably wouldn't be here right now. It's hard. It's hard. It's really hard. Thankfully I had a good family to lean on. They were always there for me.”

Notre Dame actually didn't arrive back on campus until today.

The team chose to stay an extra night in Orlando so they could celebrate together as a team.

