Notre Dame baseball wants to improve

It may not feel like it outside, but it's officially baseball season in the Bend.

Notre Dame baseball is gearing up for its season opener Friday, and the team wants to improve on last season's 24-30 result.

New skipper Link Jarrett says he's got two main things he's focused on improving.

"Our team offense and our team defense have to be better," Jarrett said. "We have to be better. We've made some modifications with guys that have played a lot and tried a couple different positions which I felt like might give them an opportunity to perform athletically and a little more comfortably. That will be fun to watch how that unfolds. Until you play some games against an outside team, you don't know exactly how it's going to play out. I know our team offense and team defense needed to improve."

The Irish look to get the season started with a win as they escape the snow and head down to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

