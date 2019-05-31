Northridge coach, pitcher suspended for regional semifinals

Northridge baseball is in regionals after shutting out Penn 2-0 in the sectional championship. The Raiders were led by a dominant pitching performance from Davis Enfield, but it turned out to be a little too good, as Enfield surpassed the pitch count limit.

As a result, Enfield and Northridge's coach, Andrew Brabender, have been suspended for Saturday's regional semifinal game against Mishawaka.

The maximum number of pitches is set at 120, but a pitcher is allowed to finish the at-bat once he reaches that limit.

Enfield reached 120 pitches while facing Penn's Hayden Berg in the 6th inning. He struck out Berg at 122 pitches. The rule requires Enfield to leave the game at that point, but Enfield continued pitching. He threw one pitch to Carlyle Kavadas, and Penn then notified the umpires.

Enfield was taken out of the game at that point, but he had already broken the rules. On Tuesday, the IHSAA handed down a one-game suspension for both Enfield and Brabender.

After the game, there seemed to be some confusion about what happened.

"Just gotta let the umpires work," Enfield said. "It's their job to ref the game. I can't say anything about it, it's up to them."

"Completely confused," Brabender said. "I thought 120+ meant, you know what I mean, that's my fault....that was not my interpretation of the rules. That's my fault."

While the two are suspended for the regional semifinals, they can both return for the regional championship game if Northridge beats Mishawaka. That game is Saturday at 1:30pm at La Porte High School.