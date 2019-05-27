Northridge, St. Joe win sectional championships

On this Memorial Day, several sectional champions were crowned.

In 4A, Northridge topped Penn 2-0 in the Elkhart Memorial sectional title game behind Davis Enfield's 12 strike out performance.

"It feels great we got redemption from last year after losing in the seventh inning," Enfield said. "It's just happy. We won it for all of those seniors last year."

The Raiders were happy to get revenge against the Kingsmen after last year's 11-10 loss in the sectional championship.

"I knew we were going to be close and I knew Davis was going to be good enough to keep us in the game," Northridge head coach Andrew Brabender said. "Obviously, it is a huge win for our program."

Elsewhere in 4A, Mishawaka defeated Plymouth 3-0. The Cavemen will play the Raiders in Saturday's LaPorte Regional at 1 PM.

In the 3A Marian sectional final, St. Joe won their third-straight sectional crown, defeating New Prairie 5-3 in eight innings.

It was a pitcher's dual early, but the Indians broke through first, as Noah Hickey scored on a throwing error while tagging up from second base in the third. The Cougars responded in the bottom frame, putting three on the board, including a two-run double by Hunter Gast to make it 3-1.

It would stay that way till the 5th, when St. Joe senior Patrick Farrisee crushed a two-run home run to left to tie the game, 3-3.

Solid defense and standout pitching from both sides kept things status quo, leading to extra innings. The Tribe broke through in the 8th, as Joe Rotkis hit a drive to deep right that scored Brady Gumpf, and Nathan Garcia added an insurance run to give the Indians the 5-3 lead.

Senior pitcher A.J. Klimek handled the rest, retiring the Cougars in order to capture the sectional championship.

"Feels great," Klimek said. "We worked pretty hard out there, all season, and we did it last year, and we really wanted to prove to all those seniors that we could do it again, and really, this would have been Aidan's senior year, so we did it for him, and played for him this whole season, we're happy to go out on top."

"I owe it all to the seniors," Indians coach John Gumpf said. "They've driven it all year, they come ready to work...there they go behind me again, I'm not saying it this time, but they've done a great job all year and we got to keep going. It's always great to win a championship."

St. Joe will play the winner of the Northwestern sectional on Saturday in the regional semifinals in Griffith. The time of that game has not yet been announced.

Finally, LaVille won their first baseball sectional title since 1991, shutting out Eastside 7-0 at Westview High School. The Lancers will play the winner of the South Adams sectional in the regional semifinals at 11am in Whiting.

