NorthWood's Maddy Payne honored with Mental Attitude Award

Maddy Payne barely could catch her breath from clinching a state title before she heard her name called yet again to receive an incredible honor.

The senior forward was honored with the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award, given to one athlete whose performance on and off the court exemplifies leadership skills.

"Maddy is a very deserving winner of that award," NorthWood head coach Adam Yoder said. "I was so excited for her. That was the first thing I asked Mr. Sellers, after it calmed down a little bit. I walked over there and I couldn't see her parents back there, so I asked him and he said, 'Yeah, she's going to win it.'"

In the state title game, Payne scored 19 of the Panthers' 37 points and also had 10 rebounds.

But for Payne, winning the Mental Attitude Award Is even sweeter

"It's a really high honor," Payne said. "I just can't even put it into words how much it means to me because this is how my parents have raised me. I've worked in this program for four years to just be kind to people and do everything that I can and just lead for other people and be a role model. It feels like it's paid off finally so it does mean a lot to me."

Payne is a three-sport athlete who will be playing volleyball at Bethel University in the fall on a scholarship.

