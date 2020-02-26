NorthWood takes state championship practice inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The NorthWood girls basketball team is preparing for the state championship Saturday. On Wednesday, they took their practice to the site of the state title game: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"I always thought it would be so cool to play in that gym, and now we finally have the opportunity," NorthWood senior center Kate Rulli said. "It's just so incredibly large. To have our community and people from other communities coming to watch us, it's going to be such an amazing experience."

Every summer, the Panthers travel down to Indianapolis for the Indiana-Kentucky all-star game, but this was their first time on the floor at Bankers Life.

"It's crazy," NorthWood junior guard Alea Minnich said. "Coach Yoder sent us a picture of it in our group message today of the whole gym, and it's big. It's going to be really fun."

The Panthers say playing at Bankers Life on Saturday for a state championship is a dream come true.

"I can't put it into words," Northwood senior center Maddy Payne said. "It's just again surreal. To be playing on a floor that big in front of fans but not just fans in general but our fans. We have a great community. Everyone is so excited to watch us play and it just means more than anything."

We are just a few days away from NorthWood's battle with Salem, the No. 1 team in the Hoosier State, on Saturday for the state title. That will be a 6 p.m. tip at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

