NorthWood girls basketball team to play in semi-state for first time since 2005

This is one of the best NorthWood girls basketball teams Nappanee has seen in a very long time.

This is the first Panthers girls basketball team to win a regional title since 2005.

"We are very close to each other but need to communicate more," NorthWood senior forward Kate Rulli said. "Just trusting each other, but there is a lot of trust between each of us. That's really helping us be very successful and get far."

On Saturday, the Panthers will play Benton Central for a chance to go to the state championship. The girls believe there is a big reason why they are seeing so much success on the court.

"I just think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we like each other," NorthWood senior forward Maddy Payne said. "Some teams have a lot of drama between their girls, but we don't. We all get a long and we like to hang out together, and so I think that translates on the court."

NorthWood will have its semi-state showdown at LaPorte High School. Tip between NorthWood and Benton Central is at 1 p.m. ET.

