NorthWood Panthers celebrate state championship win

The NorthWood Panthers are still on cloud nine following Saturday's state championship victory and Sunday they got to celebrate in style.

Following a champions tour around Wakurusa and Nappanee...the Panthers brought the trophy back home to The Pit in front of a packed crowd.

The team continued their tradition of dumping water on head coach Adam Yoder with a celebratory twist this time around, a confetti shower this time.

"Just kept grinding, kept grinding all year," Yoder said. "Kept finding a way to get wins. Even when people thought you know, that was probably our last victory. They just kept finding ways to get it done. And the way that game went last night was kind of just the epitome of our team. It was so much fun. It just says so much about our community here. We always travel well. We always support our kids but to see that whole bank of red at Bankers Life yesterday, it was a sight to see. It was just so surreal."

It's just the second state title for the Panthers and the first since 1999.

The team says they couldn't have done it without the support of the entire community.

"It means a lot," NorthWood forward Maddy Payne said. "When I heard we were having a pep rally, I was really excited. But I honestly didn't expect this many people to be there. We were walking out when they were introducing us and seeing all of those people, it means a lot that we are getting recognized for that. Just that everyone enjoys seeing us so much that they wanted to come out and do this."

The Panthers say they look forward to hanging up the banner inside of the Pit to have their state championship forever enshrined.