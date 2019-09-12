No rest for Notre Dame leading up to New Mexico

It's been 10 days since the last time the Notre Dame football team strapped up to take on Louisville.

"I think it's been awesome for us," Irish offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer said. "We've had stuff to clean up after Louisville so we had an extra week of practice to clean up that technique and really focus on ourselves and get ready for this week."

Despite a bye this early in the season, the Fighting Irish haven't wavered.

"It was definitely time for us to sit back and work on our technique and work on our game plan," Irish defensive end Julian Okwara said. "We definitely came out of practice every day and worked hard. It was a good three, four days of work. Just to be able to work and sit back and just realize we need to be better than last week."

Brian Kelly says he wanted to keep up a consistent practice schedule so the team would be able to stay in a groove heading into the New Mexico game and the rest of the season.

"To back off, you won't have your football team playing its best football," Kelly said. "So we needed to have a similar week as if it was a normal game, and then on Saturday we scrimmaged."