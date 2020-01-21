No. 9 Villanova rolls to 76-61 victory against no. 13 Butler

Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a 76-61 win over No. 13 Butler.

Kamar Baldwin led the fading Bulldogs with 21 points. Butler missed 15 of 20 3-pointers and lost its third straight game.

The Wildcats have won five straight games and 11 of 12 overall.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/21/2020 10:14:46 PM (GMT -5:00)

