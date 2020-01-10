No. 6 Butler beats Providence 70-58 for 6th straight win

Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 as Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes and held on to win 70-58.

Jordan Tucker scored 17 for the Bulldogs, who have won six in a row. Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big East. They have won six in a row. Providence fell to 10-7 and 3-1.

