No. 3 Michigan State beats Charleston Southern 94-46

Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 3 Michigan State tune up with a 94-46 win over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

The Spartans (3-1) were without starting forward Aaron Henry, who rolled both ankles in last week’s win over then-No. 12 Seton Hall, in the on-campus game that is part of the Maui Invitational.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown made his first career start in place of Henry and the sophomore scored a season-high 12 points. Freshman Rocket Watts had a season-high 11 points, making another start in place of injured Joshua Langford.

Cassius Winston added 11 points and eight assists for the Spartans. He told their fans they’re keeping him going while dealing with the death of his brother earlier this month.

The Buccaneers (1-4) have had four straight lopsided losses since opening with a win over Columbia International.

Charleston Southern's Dontrell Shuler had 15 points and Terence Porter scored 11 points.

The Buccaneers scored first and led for 15 seconds before the Spartans took over. Michigan State led 31-9 midway through the first half before taking a 40-18 lead at halftime.

The Spartans did not let up in the second half, building a 40-plus point lead to help prepare for tougher competition next week in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational.

BIG PICTURE

Charleston Southern: The Big South team took the game to make some money and gain experience against one of the top teams in the country.

Michigan State: Henry’s injury is potentially problematic for a team already without Langford, who is out until at least January with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern: Faces Southern Utah on Saturday in a neutral-site game.

Michigan State: Plays Virginia Tech on Monday in the Maui Invitational.