No. 25 Rutgers holds on to beat Purdue 70-63

Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making 12 of 13 free throw attempts, and No. 25 Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue, 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Purdue got within 64-61 with a half minute to go, but couldn't get any closer.

Jahaad Proctor led Purdue with 19 points while Trevion Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

