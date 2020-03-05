No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58.

The Wolverines also welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center. Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule.

Michigan led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.

Nebraska was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.

Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/5/2020 10:05:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

