No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana

After ending a five-year Big Ten title drought with a 60-56 win over Indiana, No. 24 Wisconsin went home with a mission - letting assistant coach Howard Moore put his hands on the trophy.

Moore hasn’t been with the team this season after being involved in an automobile accident last May that killed his wife and 9-year-old daughter.

Moore was severely burned in the crash. And in July, he suffered a heart attack.

Now the Badgers intend to share the celebration with Moore. Wisconsin won its eighth in a row to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten crown.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/7/2020 5:25:43 PM (GMT -5:00)