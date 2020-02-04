No. 22 Penn State beats No. 16 Michigan State 75-70

Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, leading No. 22 Penn State to a 75-70 win over No. 16 Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions have won five straight games, making them contenders in the Big Ten Conference during the second half of the regular season. The Spartans dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 25 points and could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds.

2/4/2020 10:30:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

