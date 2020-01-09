No. 19 Michigan survives double overtime against Purdue

Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan, which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue, and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2020 9:52:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

