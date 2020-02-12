No. 19 Butler holds off Xavier, loses Thompson to injury

Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead No. 19 Butler to a 66-61 victory over Xavier. Kamar Baldwin added 11 points and Jordan Tucker scored 10 for the Bulldogs.

Naji Marshall scored 20 points to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Xavier, his 17th double-double.

Butler shot 47% and Xavier went 44% from the field.

Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson took an elbow to the head and went to the floor with Butler leading 42-25. He left the game and did not return.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/12/2020 9:01:29 PM (GMT -5:00)

