No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler

No. 18 Seton Hall scored 48 points in the second half to rally from a 10-point deficit and upset No. 5 Butler 78-70. Myles Powell finished with 29 points and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points.

The two accounted for 34 points and spurred both of the big runs that put Seton Hall in control.

The Pirates have won seven straight games are the last team still unbeaten in Big East play.

Kamar Baldwin had 19 points to lead Butler. The Bulldogs six-game winning streak came to an end after Seton Hall closed the game on a 13-4 run.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/15/2020 9:06:04 PM (GMT -5:00)

