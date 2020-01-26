No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana

Jalen Smith made a layup with 14.5 seconds left to help No. 17 Maryland rally for a 77-76 victory at Indiana.

The Terrapins trailed 76-70 with 85 seconds to play before finishing the game on a 7-0 run.

Smith had a career-high 29 points.

He also had 11 rebounds.

Indiana had a chance to win it with a short jumper from Trayce Jackson-Davis in the waning seconds. But the ball bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 16 points.

1/26/2020 3:41:05 PM (GMT -5:00)