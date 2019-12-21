No. 17 Butler relies on strong defense to stifle Purdue

No. 17 Butler used a stifling defense to take control early in the second half before holding off Purdue 70-61.

Butler has won two straight since suffering its only loss this season.

The Boilermakers have lost two of their last three. Bryce Golden scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.

But it sure wasn't easy. Purdue cut a 14-point second-half deficit to four in the final minute.

Butler wound up sealing the win at the free-throw line.

