No. 16 Mich St tops No. 19 Ohio St 80-69, shares B10 title

Cassius Winston scored 27 points and No. 16 Michigan State beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 to win a third straight Big Ten championship.

The Spartans shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin.

Michigan State will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament, behind Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes had won four straight and six of their previous seven games.

Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson was held to eight points.

Michigan State was in control of much of the game and pulled away with a late 16-4 run.

3/8/2020 6:58:08 PM (GMT -4:00)