No. 16 DePaul women hit 16 3s, beat Notre Dame 105-94

Sonya Morris scored 29 points and hit a career-best five of DePaul's 16 3-pointers and the No. 16 Blue Demons pulled away late in their 105-94 win over Notre Dame.

DePaul has won six games in a row overall and snapped its 11-game skid against the Irish.

Deja Church and Chante Stonewall had 20 points apiece, Lexi Held scored 17 and Kelly Campbell added 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Blue Demons.

12/11/2019 9:47:00 PM (GMT -5:00)

