No. 14 Michigan St. tops Illinois 76-56, stays atop Big Ten

Cassius Winston had 21 points and Xavier Tillman scored 19, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 76-56 win over Illinois. The Spartans have won six straight and have won their first three conference games to stay alone in first place. Michigan State led the entire game but had just a six-point edge at halftime Thursday night. The Spartans pulled away early in the second half with a 15-3 run. The Fighting Illini lost a lopsided game in Big Ten play for the first time this season. They had a one-point loss at Maryland and beat Michigan.