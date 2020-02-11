No. 13 Penn State relies on 3-point flurry to win at Purdue

No. 13 Penn State rolled past Purdue 88-76 behind 19 points from Mike Watkins and a career-high 18 points from Seth Lundy.

The Nittany Lions made a season-high 14 3-pointers in their seventh straight victory. They also ended a 12-game losing streak at Mackey Arena.

Trevion Williams had 17 points to lead Purdue. The Boilermakers lost for the first time in four games and fought back late but never really had a chance after falling behind 27-16 midway through the first half.

