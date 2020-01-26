No. 11 Michigan State sweeps Minnesota with 70-52 win

Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help 11th-ranked Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks.

The Spartans beat the Gophers 70-52. Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who bounced back from a loss at Indiana three days ago.

They stayed in a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois. Michigan State held the Gophers to season lows in field goal and 3-point percentage.

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points. Minnesota took its first home loss in Big Ten play this season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/26/2020 7:01:52 PM (GMT -5:00)