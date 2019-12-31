No. 11 Butler blows 23-point lead, survives St. John's 60-58

Christian David hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and No. 11 Butler rallied after blowing a 23-point lead to beat St. John's 60-58 in the Big East opener for both teams.

St. John's staged a 29-4 run in the second half and took a 48-46 advantage on Marcellus Earlington's layup with 6:49 remaining.

Butler trailed 58-53 when Raheem Dunn hit an uncontested layup with 3:08 left.

Kamar Baldwin’s jumper made it 58-57 with 2:01 remaining.

Earlington blocked Bryce Nze’s layup with 49 seconds left, but Butler retained possession when Aaron Thompson grabbed the rebound.

Baldwin found David, who hit an open 3-pointer.

