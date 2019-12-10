No. 11 Baylor holds on for a 53-52 win over No. 18 Butler

No. 11 Baylor held on for another win against a ranked team. Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin's potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and the Bears beat No. 18 Butler 53-52.

It was the second win in a row, and third this season, by Baylor over a Top 25 team. Butler became the third team Tuesday night to lose for the first time.

No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Maryland both lost earlier in the evening. That leaves only five undefeated Division I teams.

