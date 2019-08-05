Niele Ivey leaves Notre Dame to become assistant coach in the NBA

On twitter this afternoon, Notre Dame women's basketball associate head coach Niele Ivey announced she has accepted an assistant coaching job in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ivey issued a statement on the women's basketball twitter account after her hiring was announced.

She becomes the ninth female assistant in the NBA.

"There is no other place that has impacted me more as a player, coach, and person than Notre Dame," Ivey said in a statement. "I've gained friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. But the biggest impact that I've had is from the relationship I have with Coach McGraw. I'm so grateful for Coach McGraw. She has been so much more than a coach, mentor and boss. She believed in me and gave me my first opportunity at Notre Dame and I am forever grateful. I stand tall, confident, and ready because of the tools she has instilled in me."

Ivey was a part of all of the program's nine Final Four berths as a player and coach. She was named the 2016 Assistant Coach of the Year and has her jersey hung in the rafters in Notre Dame's Ring of Honor.