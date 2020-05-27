Niele Ivey announces coaching staff, among them is Coquese Washington

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach Niele Ivey announced three new staff members to her coaching staff on Wednesday.

They include Carol Owens, as associate head coach, Michaela Mabrey, as an assistant coach.

The third coach is a familiar face with Fighting Irish fans.

1993 Notre Dame Alum Coquese Washington will be returning to Notre Dame as an associate head coach.

Washington wore the Irish uniform from 1989 to 1993 and helped the program reach its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1992.

Washington later became an assistant coach under Muffet McGraw form 1999 to 2007. During that period, she tutored Niele Ivey on the way to the program's first national title in 2001.

Washington eventually became the Head Coach for Penn State in 2007 until 2019. She had a record of 209-169 with the Lady Lions and took them to four NCAA Tournament appearances and three Big Ten titles. She was also the first female African-American Head Coach for Penn State.

She recently served as an associate head coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.