New Prairie softball wins first sectional championship since 2006

For the first time since 2006, New Prairie softball has won the sectional championship. The Cougars knocked off St. Joe 3-1 in the title game on Thursday night.

"It feels good," New Prairie pitcher Karissa Gilpin said. "It was pretty exciting. I'm happy. I'm glad we did it. I tried hard to do it."

This is New Prairie's second softball sectional title in school history, and the Cougars have bigger goals in mind.

"We want to win the conference," New Prairie head coach Derek Hicks said. "We want to win every tournament we are in. We want to win every game and if you keep doing all of those things, win sectionals, we can possibly be state champions, and that's what we really want to do."

Regional start for the Cougars on Tuesday.

