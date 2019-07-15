New ND baseball coach Link Jarrett calls hiring 'one of the greatest moments on my career'

Last week, Notre Dame officially hired Link Jarrett to be the new head coach of the school's baseball program.

NewsCenter16's Mark Skol Jr. sat down with Link Jarrett to ask him what it means to be the next coach at Notre Dame.

"When Jack [Swarbrick] called and offered me the job, it was one of the greatest moments of my career," Jarrett said. "You think about wins on the field and big outs, the home runs and, personally, that feeling to know that you were going to be the head coach at Notre Dame is something, I'll obviously never forget."

NewsCenter16 will have more from this one-on-one with coach Jarrett throughout week.

