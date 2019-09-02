New Mexico's Davie expects full recovery 'medical incident'

New Mexico coach Bob Davie says he expects to fully recover after being rushed to an Albuquerque hospital moments after his team's season-opening victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

School officials say the 64-year-old coach had "a serious medical incident" following the game but was doing well at the hospital by nightfall and surrounded by his family.

In a statement Sunday, Davie thanked the team's training room staff, first responders and University of New Mexico Hospital staff for their "swift and professional efforts during a critical time."

Davie says he "anticipates a full recovery thanks to the excellent care" he received.

New Mexico's next game is at Notre Dame on Sept. 14. Davie is a former Notre Dame coach who is in his eighth season leading New Mexico.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/1/2019 5:20:44 PM (GMT -4:00)