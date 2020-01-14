Nelson scores twice, Islanders pound Red Wings 8-2

Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders routed the Detroit Red Wings 8-2.

New York scored three times in the first eight minutes, a rousing response after a lopsided road loss to the crosstown Rangers a night earlier.

The league-worst Red Wings were out of it early, and Thomas Greiss made 34 saves to back the Islanders.

Jordan Eberle, Josh Bailey and Nelson chased Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard with their three quick goals early. Calvin Pickard relieved and stopped 14 of 19 shots.

