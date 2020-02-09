NHL-worst Red Wings beat league-best Bruins 3-1 for 2nd time

Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the rebuilding Red Wings have defeated the league-best Bruins in both of their games this season.

Boston had won six straight until the Red Wings stopped the streak with their second win in three games.

Detroit's Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves. Tuuka Rask stopped 17 shots for the Bruins.

2/9/2020 4:45:55 PM (GMT -5:00)