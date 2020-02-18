NHL-worst Red Wings beat Canadeins 4-3, sweep season series

Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap Detroit's three-goal third period and the Red Wings rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.

Detroit swept the season series against the Canadiens, earning four of its NHL-low 15 victories against them.

Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier did not give up a goal in the third period and finished with 19 saves.

Nate Thompson and Jeff Petry scored to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period and Nick Suzuki's goal put it ahead 3-1 after two periods.

