Notre Dame women's hoops looks to bounce back from back-to-back losses

Notre Dame Women's Basketball looks to rebound following back-to-back losses.

“We beat ourselves,” guard Marta Sniezek said. “I mean there were a lot of things that we could have done in the game and that we knew that we had to do and we just didn't. I think that we received it very well. We've been working hard since then. And just try to fix those kinks and be ready for tomorrow's game. We need to fight.”

While the team shot nearly 50% against Michigan State, the Golden Domers still turned the ball over 18 times.

“We got to want it,” guard Anaya Peoples said. “Got to want it for ourselves, for our teammates and we just got to keep pushing. We came out here to win. So we got to show. We got to play like we want to win.”

Head coach Muffet McGraw says the team needs to work on limiting careless turnovers.

Even with two scholarship players injured. McGraw says the depth of their team isn't an excuse any more.

“We can't keep making excuses for being young,” McGraw said. “I think we have so many opportunities and we had an opportunity to beat a ranked team and we can't let those go by even though it's only November. I know we're growing and we're learning but that was the game that we really gave away.”

The Irish look to get back in the win column as the welcome in Toledo Wed. at 7.

