NDWBB completes military's "The Program" to build teamwork

The Notre Dame Women's Basketball team continues to prepare for its season open and to do so head coach Muffet McGraw brought in the experts.

In the first week of October, former military officials put the team through "The Program"

It's a nationally known program to collegiate athletes to help the team become better leaders and to improve working together.

“Crazy,” Destinee Walker said. “I thought it was going to be a bit more physical, a physical type of program. But it was also like a mental, mental toughness and leadership that we have to think through. Different people have to lead different exercises that we did and if we didn't do it perfectly, we had to start it over. So messing a little bit with us mentally but we fought through. It went well.”

“Oh man that was intense,” Anaya Peoples said. “We had get up at four in the morning in the pool. I mean we really built chemistry through that. So I think it was a great program. We learned a lot about each other. We needed it.”

McGraw says she learned about it through Notre Dame's Fencing team and notes that they went on to win the national championship after completing it.

She says it not only brought the team together but helped them improve as people overall.

“I thought it was really good for us,” McGraw said. “We actually finished The Program which is something that every team doesn't do. So I was really proud of that. I think we're learning to hold each other accountable. And that's the biggest problem with women. We're just not willing to look over at women and go like, ‘You're not doing your job.' That's hard for women. So we're trying to get them to learn that.”

Coach McGraw said freshman Sam Brunelle stood out to the instructors as a future leader.

McGraw says she'll definitely be leading the team in the future.