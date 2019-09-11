ND running backs amid longest active streak in FBS without a fumble

The Fighting Irish running backs have been on a hot streak as of late.

Notre Dame running backs have carried the ball 571 times since their last fumble, the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

"It's the ball carriers, but it's the receivers blocking their guys, the linemen blocking guys," Irish offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer said "Everyone getting to the ball when the running back has the ball. It's a unit effort, which we really pride on."

Tony Jones Jr. took the brunt of the reps at running back against Louisville after Jafar Armstrong went out with a groin injury. He doesn't want this fumble streak to end and is not going to jinx anything.

"To be honest, Coach [Lance Taylor] dwells on it a lot," Jones Jr. said. "Keeping the ball high and tight. We do a lot of drills for it and it just shows in that stat."

The Irish will hope to keep that streak alive this Saturday when they take on New Mexico in a game that you can watch right here on WNDU.

