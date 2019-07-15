ND hoops pros come back to South Bend for Homecoming Camp

A few former Notre Dame basketball players are back in South Bend this week to sharpen up their game.

"To have the group back is pretty special," former Irish guard Demetrius Jackson said. "It just brings back a lot of good memories. Now we can bring back things that we've learned over our professional years, challenge each other and make each other better."

Former Golden Domers and current Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton and Bonzie Colson are in town along with Jerian Grant, Zach Auguste and Marian grad Demetrius Jackson.

This is the first annual "Homecoming Camp" for the Irish men's basketball alums. They all say it is great to see their former teammates and are happy to be back in South Bend.

"We thought it would be great to come back, A, to be with each other and work because iron sharpens iron and we are able to do that a lot when we are here," Connaughton said. "But then, B, I thought it would be great for our program. Coach Brey has done so much for all of these guys that have played here in the past so to bring everyone that is playing pro somewhere back here for a week, I think it will be great for the program and the future of the program."