ND-USC rivalry is especially special for Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Fighting Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa received 16 scholarship offers out of high school. Two of those scholarship offers were from Notre Dame and USC.

Of course, Tagovailoa-Amosa decided to don the Blue and Gold in college.

The 285-pound defensive tackle has played in the rivalry only one other time in his career, back in 2017 when the Irish took down USC 49-14. He missed last year's rivalry game due to a broken foot.

Tagovailoa-Amosa is excited to play against the Trojans for the first time in two years Saturday, but for more reasons than just football.

"Just watching the passage of college football, everyone knows that this rivalry is such a huge game," Tagovailoa-Amosa said. "I think for me what makes it special is the fact that I get to play against a team that has more Polynesians. It's always good to play against your own kind, but for me, going against familiar faces is what makes it special."

