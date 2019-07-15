ND Stadium makes switch from turf to grass for upcoming international friendly

There might not be any football inside the stadium for a few months, but this Friday there will be some fútbol. The big Liverpool-Dortmund friendly will take place at the end of the week

There is some work to do before then. Today, workers are making the switch from turf to grass inside the stadium.

Workers laid about six sods of grass today, and put down 13 more sods tomorrow before wrapping up the finishing touches on the field on Thursday.

The friendly between Liverpool and Dortmund begins this Friday at 8 PM inside Notre Dame Stadium....

.

The gates will open at 6 PM.