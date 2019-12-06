ND hockey's tough stretch continues

The Notre Dame hockey team is gearing up for yet another ranked opponent this weekend with a home-and-home series against Boston College.

The Irish look to get back in the win column after losing both games to Bowling Green last weekend.

It'll be the sixth road game for the Golden Domers in their last seven games.

“We're playing top 10 teams left and right here in the second half,” head coach Jeff Jackson said. “This weekend with Boston College and Penn State next weekend. I think it's, you know -- and I don't want to make excuses, but I know for me, personally, it's been a little bit of a tough stretch because we've been traveling every week.”

It's a tough stretch for any team, and it's weighing on the Irish.

“Regardless of the length of the trips and if we're flying or we're busing, you've got very little time to turn around,” Jackson said. “These kids got classes, obviously. We've got our day-to-day work that we do as well. But when you're on the road for four straight weeks, it catches up to you a little bit. It applies to both teams. The difference is we've been on the road for three straight weeks already. So, our weeks are a little bit shorter. There's a little less time between unpacking one bag and packing another.”

Notre Dame takes on Boston College Friday at 7 p.m. out on the East Coast.

Travel day is Saturday before the two meet up again Sunday back at Compton at 5 p.m.

