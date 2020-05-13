Notre Dame Stadium not likely at full capacity for 2020 football season

Could we see a normal football season this coming Fall at Notre Dame? The chances may not be so good.

According to Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame Stadium will not likely be at full capacity for the upcoming 2020 season.

Swarbrick, who was a guest on "The Fight" virtual event on Tuesday, said the university would probably start with students in the stands and build off that by adding faculty, staff and then fans.

He said Notre Dame was committed to having fans but hasn't got to the question of how big that audience will be careful about maintaining social distancing.

Stick with 16 News Now as we follow this developing story.