Muffet McGraw weighs in on California's pay-for-play law

A discussion about amateur status and collegiate athletes' rights is happening throughout college sports: Should collegiate athletes be paid for their performance?

Three weeks ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to allow players to sign endorsement deals and hire agents. That law is expected to take effect in 2023.

The NCAA called the law unconstitutional.

“I think the NCAA is going to work because now you see so many other states,” Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw said. “Florida is trying to get something for next year. California was 2023, so we have a little time to fix that. So, the NCAA definitely has to get on that.”

At last week's media day, Muffet McGraw spoke out about the topic and is concerned over what paying college athletes could mean for women's sports.

“You know, that's a complicated issue,” she said. “I feel like we are educators first and we're interested in them. I like that they're amateurs. I really like that. I think it's going to turn into a free agency type of thing. I'm really worried that women's basketball is not going to be a top priority. I think that if there's things that guys can do to promote different products or places here in town, they're going to go to the football team. They're going to go to the men's basketball, maybe even hockey. I think it's going to affect women in a negative way.”

Other states considering pay-for-play laws include Iowa, Illinois and both of the Carolinas.

The NCAA said that it agrees changes are needed, but the organization is expected to go into litigation to challenge the California law.

