Muffet McGraw shares her Christmas wish for Notre Dame Women's Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball finds themselves in unfamiliar territory heading in to the holiday break.

The team is unranked and below .500.

"We're nowhere near where we need to be," head coach Muffet McGraw said. "I think we're making baby steps to improvement. I think individually there's some signs of improvement, but as a team, we have a long way to go and a great opportunity. "

McGraw says having the fourth toughest schedule in the country led to the slower start.

"Come in 0-0 in the conference play," McGraw said. "We have to come in and be ready to come out every single game and bring our best game because we have to. Our backs are against the wall right now."

Now at the halfway point of the season, McGraw offers up a Christmas wish to the team about where she wants to see them grow.

"Communication," McGraw said. "It would be that they hold each other accountable and communicate with each other. Tell each other where they need to be. I think we're way too nice. So I'd like them to be, maybe get some coal in their stocking. I think that would be great. Make sure you get in the gym because we got a lot of work to do. "

The Irish have the week off before they open up ACC Play.

They host Clemson at 4 on Sunday.

