Muffet McGraw holds food drive to help those in need during pandemic

This morning, Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Muffet McGraw held a food drive to give back to those in need during this pandemic.

She says that if there's one thing that sports teaches us, it's how to handle adversity and by handling adversity you learn resilience to bounce back.

"I think this is a stressful time," McGraw said. "It's stressful for everybody. Everyone's at home. We're trying to do new things, trying to learn online. Trying to make sure our kids are getting everything they need and yet somehow we've got to keep everybody calm."

McGraw says it's important for everyone to come together and check on each other during these times.

"This is a time when we need to be optimistic," McGraw said. "We need to be full of hope. I think that's the most important thing to know. We're going to get through this. We're going to get through it together and how can you help? What can you do to help? Can you call the schools? Can you call people in the community? Can you take care of some seniors that are on your block? Reach out to them. People are lonely. They're a little scared right now. We're going through a really tough time but we know we can get to the other side of it."

Coach McGraw says she wants to continue helping out during the pandemic and anyone with ideas should send them her way.

She also put out a challenge to all other Notre Dame coaches and fans to hold food drives in their neighborhoods.

So Brian Kelly and Mike Brey, looks like you're up.